Chris Evert on Zverev: “I liked his attitude and the way he played”

Alexander Zverev solved with a good performance the ballot in the quarterfinals of Roland Garros 2021 in view of Alexander Davidovich. Thereafter, Chris Evert gave him a few compliments, which were collected on TennisHead: “I liked his attitude and the way he played. He has to use his height and his size and he has to cut the points. That is the way he is going to win. A great Serve and a great forehand. Really, he uses his weapons and finishes the points as soon as he can. That is the only chance he has to win Roland Garros. “