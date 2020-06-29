The rivalries in the world of sports are always more complete if at the end of their days there is a connecting thread that allows them to recover every clash. It is not easy to rekindle that friendship after so many painful defeats but in the case of Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert it is a proven fact that it is possible. Taking advantage of the fact that we are (or should be) in the grass season, Evert is provided in a report prepared by the WTA to remember some of his rival’s brightest moments on the grass of Wimbledon. Possibly the player who has furthered her dominance over a specific tournament.

“No one in history has ruled Wimbledon like her. Believe me, I know what I’m talking about, ”admits Chris before analyzing his clash in the final 42 years ago. “I remember in 1978, when she was still looking for her first title there and yet, that final already represented the 26th time we faced each other on the circuit. It is true that I started playing that game well, but I quickly felt that Martina had a different confidence, she had grown a lot. Much less did she take a step back, what no one knew was that this path had only just begun, “she said of Navratilova’s first AELTC title.

By then, Evert had already conquered Wimbledon on a couple of occasions and would still have one more, although on none of them did he do it while Martina was on the other side of the net. Of the five times they crossed paths in the last round at The Championships, none ended with a happy ending for Chrissie. A painful balance, although so many times she could take revenge on the Czech in her beloved clay of Roland Garros.

“When we met again in the 1985 Wimbledon final, Martina’s resume had skyrocketed,” confesses Evert. “She had been a champion five times in London and her game on grass was close to perfection. At this point you could say that Martina was practically invincible every time this tournament came. It was curious because in that final I won the first set again, but she did not throw in the towel, she continued fighting, that is one of the characteristics that made her great ”, she points out from her total admiration for her rival and partner.

But in tennis nothing is forever and, if it is not a rival that sets you apart, it will be another younger one that is about to arrive. “In 1987 came the changing of the guard, Steffi Graf He appeared with a streak of 39 consecutive wins and Martina reached the final without having won a single title throughout the year. He already had seven titles there, we all think that his story was already written, but it was not over yet, ”recalls an excited Evert as she moved to that eighth Navratilova win in London. And she still had one to add!

“I had retired the previous year, now I was dedicated to commenting on games for television and that week (1990) I could enjoy watching Martina make her way through the painting until the final. I was already on the precipice of history, seeing her on the track inevitably led me to 1978 and her six consecutive titles on that central court, ”he points out about the Czech’s victory over Zina Garrison in the last Grand Slam. “Her game was custom designed for the grass and she demonstrated that summer again by lifting her ninth title, claiming her crown again. Since then, No one has been able to match Martina’s dominance at Wimbledon“