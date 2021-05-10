Chris Evans, Zoe Kravitz and more celebrities celebrate Mother’s Day with sweet photos on social networks – Tomatazos

Every important celebration in the year cannot be complete without images that manage to immortalize an emotion or a feeling, with texts from the sweetest and most tender to the most humorous. Each person manages to live and show their best moments in their own style and celebrities are not far behind. Today that Mother’s Day is celebrated, social networks are full of clips, old photos or images of the celebration that each family makes.

Of course, actors, singers, filmmakers and more, have taken the opportunity to dedicate words of gratitude and affection to their maternal figures, because in addition to celebrating the one who gave them life, many have congratulated grandmothers, mothers-in-law, aunts and wives. Who has not stopped sharing images since Sunday morning is Dwayne Johnson, who, despite being the highest paid Hollywood star, with a busy schedule in addition to running several businesses, took time to throw a party.

The celebration shared by the protagonist of Jumanji in the Jungle – 76% started with a pool party with family friends where they never left their mother, who constantly has an important place in their networks. On the other hand, he also congratulated his wife thanking the life they have had with their small family. Of course, the stars of Avengers: Endgame – 95% were not left behind; Chris Hemsworth shared photos with his mother and wife in the same publication, while Chris Evans was proud to be with the one who gave him life at every important moment in his career.

Perhaps one of the favorite anecdotes for the public has been that of Will Smith, who showed a photograph embracing his mother and in the description congratulated her like all mothers in general, but not before remembering one of the most uncomfortable moments and funny that they have lived together, as Smith apologized to him for the time he found him with his girlfriend in the kitchen when he was still a teenager.

Sebastian Stan (Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%) and James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy – 91%) showed their softer side by sharing photos of when they were children accompanied by their family. Zoe Saldana, for her part, shared how she celebrated her day accompanied by her husband and children, while Natalie Portman uploaded a sweet current image accompanied by her mother, both wearing a raincoat.

Below, you can see the publications that have attracted the most attention on Instagram, each one with the words of love between the family.

In honor of mothers day, here’s my sweet / wicked mom @atajohnson pushing a family friend into the pool fully clothed. Ignore my wicked, approving laugh. Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there – we love you! And to my mom who, despite her bad habits, is truly the most KIND and LOVING woman in the world. Just don’t get in her way, she’ll kick all her sweet ass.

Happy Mothers Day to all the bright, hardworking women, baby carriers, lift bars and hold-husbands out there. We salute you.

Happy day to all the mothers! (But especially mine).

You are the coolest of all. #Mommy

Happy Mother’s Day, Mommy! And happy mothers day to all the mothers in the world. Oh… and mom, sorry about that time when I was a senior in high school and you caught me in the kitchen with my girlfriend. But, the truth should have been asleep.

I am very proud of my mom. This is when we went together to an open-air opera and it started to rain in the middle of the show and neither of us could put on our pocho well and it looked like we were carrying garbage bags. I love her so much and laugh more with her than with anyone. I am grateful to her more now than ever. I send my love and gratitude to all the mothers who do a lot and with a lot of love.

Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who gave me everything! Even when we had nothing, she encouraged me to believe in myself, follow my dreams, and be honest with myself. I love you mama! I owe you everything.

Thanks @leebgunn for putting up with me all these years! I know I have not been easy. I love you, and what I look forward to MOST after getting fully vaccinated is flying home to St. Louis and giving you a hug for the first time in over a year and a half.

I know that one day they will be older and ready to chase any dream of their heart. In the meantime I want to be remembered in this way, dancing with their father, and laughing at every crazy thing they say or do. […]

