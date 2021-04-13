Chris Evans would appear in ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

It seems that Wyatt russell, the actor who plays John Walker, the “new” Captain America (US Agent later, at least in the comics) has hinted that we will see Chris Evans, the actor who plays Steve Rogers, or the “previous” Captain America in Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

He has done it during an interview on nothing more and nothing less than BBC One, one of the radio stations of the English public network. One of the questions they ask you is whether at any time you met Chris Evans, this while making jokes of the memes that could be made if a photo of the two actors appears together.

Russell replied that maybe he ever walked by the actor and they made eye contact, but not as two fellow actors, but as if he were a stalker, obviously jokingly. He then explained that fans will have to wait until the end of Falcon and the Winter Soldier to get the answer as to whether the two meet at some point.

Have I met Chris Evans? I think I did at some point. I don’t think we shook hands, but I think I passed him once and we made eye contact. That counts if you were a stalker, it doesn’t count as knowing someone. But hey, they will have to wait until the end of the series. It will be the time when everyone says “oh, wow.”

The interview is available on video, BBC publishes many of the interventions made on its radio stations on YouTube, especially when it comes to well-known actors:

But will Chris Evans really appear in ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’?

The information is extremely contradictory and this may be a new case of the supposed very important cameo that we would see in Scarlet Witch and Vision, which was finally Paul bettany, twice, in the confrontation he had with himself.

Nor should we forget that Chris Evans has repeatedly said that he has already left the character behind. In fact the plan was or is it? that Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the series in which the baton is passed to Sam Wilson.

But recently reports emerged that Chris Evans would be interested in returning to character. Could this be a similar moment to Luke Skywalker in the last episode of the second season of Mandalorian? It certainly completely changed the scope of the series.

But let’s remember: according to the SlashFilm report, that major character cameo in the fifth episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier is not one we’ve seen before. It would be a new one. As we explained: many contradictions.

We have no choice but to wait for the next two remaining episodes to find out if Chris Evans returns as Steve Rogers / Captain America to Falcon and the Winter Soldier or is it just one more rumor that raises our expectations and then creates a sense of disappointment. .

