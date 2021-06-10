Chris Evans wants Gen Z to save America

Chris Evans has had a remarkable career in the Hollywood industry and continues to make important strides. Although in his younger years he became known for films such as It’s not another silly American movie o The Fantastic Four (2005) – 27%, later he achieved more fame and fortune with his portrayal of Captain America in Marvel Studios. But now he has left the shield behind and intends to help Gen Z youth understand and have a say in American politics so that they are the ones to lift their country up in the future. During a new interview with Newsweek he talks about these interests.

For several years we observed Evans as the good Steve Rogers, American leader and fundamental member of the Avengers, a character who inspired fans to be the best version of themselves and to contribute to their country in many ways. But Chris left the Marvel Studios ship in 2019 during the final minutes of Avengers: Endgame – 95%, with Steve giving the shield to Sam Wilson and accepting that he made the decision to live a very different life than he would have had if he had stayed in the present. But now Chris he has other goals, however, perhaps just as patriotic as his character’s.

In a new article for Newsweek, the portal talks about the initiative created by Evans last year, A Starting Point, a website dedicated to providing concise and truthful information on American politics, especially aimed at Gen Z members: “When I was a teenager, politics felt like something that was a long way off. Than I cared Maybe if I had had a chance to hear the powerful voices of someone like Katie porter, I would have been inspired and curious. “

The 39-year-old actor talks about the large amount of material that exists on social networks about all possible topics, especially on social networks such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok, however, he points out that things are difficult when finding one platform that talks about American politics without media bias. A Starting Point seeks to be precisely that, a starting point for those seeking clear perspectives on what is happening in the socio-political context of their country.

You can find a 30 second video on how to do almost anything. But where do you go to get a quick analysis of a political issue and hear what both parties have to say about it? I felt a big missing piece. […] You have these curious young voters who drop a political comment on a website, and are suddenly bombarded with vitriol. We didn’t want to be part of that horrible landscape.

Chris Evans He often speaks out on political issues on his personal Twitter account, generating positive comments from followers or discomfort from naysayers. The truth is that the actor seeks to balance his career in Hollywood and his interest in informing young people about American politics; After all, the vote of Gen Z and the millennials was decisive in the victory of Joe biden Y Kamala harris last year.

There is life for Chris Evans beyond Marvel Studios and that’s clear. The actor was the villain of Entre Navajas y Secretos – 100%, and very soon we will see it in other productions such as Don’t look up, The gray man Y Lightyear, the latter is an animated Pixar film that will tell the true story of Buzz Lightyear, the space warrior who inspired the action figure in the world of Toy Story; The film will hit theaters on June 17, 2022, just over a year.

