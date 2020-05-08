Chris Evans shears his dog through quarantine and shares the disaster in networks. | Twitter Special

Chris Evans shears his dog through quarantine and shares the disaster in networks, it is undoubtedly the most adorable thing that took place online today, as famous as he is, he is still a man worried in the pandemic about his furry friend.

Chris Evans He is handsome, talented and knowing the causes he supports as animal rescue has made him even more adorable, which is why he is common green on social networks enjoying at home with his only love: his dog Dodger … who is now his new victim.

After joining Instagram and break the record of followers in a few minutes, there has been little Chris Evans He has shared, because his account was suspended for unusual activity thanks to the movement generated and now that he returns, he does so with an extremely funny anecdote.

While, Chris Evans He has all the fame and resources that we could imagine, he enjoys a traditional and private life as much as possible, which makes him even more charming for his thousands of followers around the world, he is one of those boys who proudly you would introduce mom.

Chris Evans and his failed attempt to be a canine stylist

It was a few days ago when with great sorrow, Chris Evans revealed in his social networks the terrible result of his attempt to be a canine stylist for his best friend.

“I swore that I knew what he was doing, at first he hesitated but I convinced him with some cookies, I talked to him … And I was quickly wrong. I think there are things that must be left to the experts. (He has not yet seen himself in a mirror but I told him that it looks very good) ”.

I assured him I knew what I was doing. He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it. It went so wrong, so fast. I guess some things are better left to the professionals. (He hasn’t seen a mirror yet. I told him it looks great) pic.twitter.com/uooHwtmgH3 – Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans)

May 4, 2020

The image of the dog sheared from Chris Evans It was the sensation in nets, because it was evident the hole in the side of the dog that the actor made with the shaving machine and the uneven that everything looked. Fortunately the hair will grow and a stylist will be able to regularize everything to be as handsome as his human, they are one of the most beloved couples on the Internet.

