Chris Evans says goodbye to the cinema to dedicate himself to politics?

After leaving the shield of Captain America, many fans wonder if Chris Evans will say goodbye to the cinema to enter politics.

Chris Evans will always be remembered for bringing Captain America to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And although the actor has the absolute record of playing comic book characters, Cap was and will always be the favorite of all his fans. But after years in the skin of the character, the actor decided to say goodbye and focus on other projects. In addition to being aware of the cinema, Chris also always talks and debates about politics.

Outside of acting, Chris Evans always tried to reach the youngest with some important messages. One of them was always political issues, and recently the Newsweek site revealed that the actor created in 2019 a portal, called A Starting Point, to talk exclusively about politics and thus be able to reach generation Z, since for him “they they are going to save the United States ”.

His passion for politics

“You can find a 30 second video on how to do almost anything. But where do you go to get a quick analysis of a political issue and hear what both parties have to say about it? I felt a great piece that was missing, ”explained Chris Evans at the time. “You have these curious young voters who drop a political comment on a website, and all of a sudden they are bombarded with vitriol. We didn’t want to be part of that horrible landscape, ”added the actor.

Although politics plays a very important role in his life, the truth is that Chris Evans will continue to dedicate himself to the seventh art. The actor is currently filming The Gray Man. The film, which has a budget of $ 200 million, will be directed by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo from a script co-written with Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. It is based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney and also features figures such as Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page.