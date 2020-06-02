Without Steve Rogers, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will have a difficult gap to fill with another character, however, there is a small ray of hope to see the American hero once again on the big screen, as the actor Chris Evans talked about returning as Captain America in the future.

For almost more than a decade, the American celebrity played the Marvel superhero, starring in seven films (plus some cameos) of said saga and becoming one of the most beloved characters by fans. It was until ‘Avengers: Endgame’ when he said goodbye as a senior citizen, after having returned to the past to stay with his beloved Peggy Carter.

With this action Rogers passed the post (and his shield) to his friend Sam Wilson alias Falcon to make him the new Captain America in the MCU, however, several fans have not been satisfied with this ending and want to see Evans again in the saga.

Given these requests, the actor was questioned during the program of The Graham Norton Show if he would return as this character, to which he indicated that at the moment not, because he had already closed his story very well, but mentioned that the only reason why I would carry the shield again if there is a quality script that justifies its return.

“I think Cap had a very difficult act of stopping the landing and I think they did a good job of allowing him to complete his journey. If you’re going to see it again, it can’t be for cash. It can’t be just because the public wants to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? Many things would have to come together, “he explained.

Although Chris Evans talked about returning as Captain America, it is not a fact that he will return to the MCU, one of the ways to see him again, would be in the possible movie of ‘Secret Wars’, which would show parallel lands of the multiverse, so it would be another version of Steve Rogers. Only time will tell if the leader of the Avengers returns.