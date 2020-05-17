Share

Actor Chris Evans explained his decision to join the Instagram social network in a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

The famous interviewer Jimmy Fallon he asked Chris Evans about his quarantined life, but he joked that he had an idea of ​​what is happening through his Instagram. So the actor decided to explain why he had decided to join the popular social network.

“Yes, I don’t know what it was. I do not know. I guess I gave in, ”joked Chris Evans. “I feel like such an old man. I’m so late for the party. Do you know what happens? I had too many good photos of my dog. It was as if these images were wasted on my phone. I have to put this somewhere. “

But earlier this month, the Captain America star said he may have already regretted his decision to log into the app.

“I don’t have anyone with DM on Instagram. People tell me Photoshop elves are already working, ”Chris Evans said on Twitter. “I woke up to a notification saying that my new Instagram account was suspended due to unusual activity. Do I regret this already? ”

However, this was all for a great cause.

Chris Evans He joined the rest of the original Avengers to participate in the All In Challenge. This is making people aware that food banks and charities need help because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently the film industry is stopped, but Chris Evans continues with his plans to expand his filmography beyond Captain America and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In his next projects there would be a remake of Little Shop of Horrors Where an exotic plant from a downtown flower shop convinces the quiet shopkeeper apprentice to resort to gruesome measures to keep it alive and grow it. In addition, he will also make a horror film directed by Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange) titled Bermuda Triangle.

This is the address of his Instagram.

