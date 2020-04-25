The American actor shared a series of images on social networks where you can see how the quarantine is happening

Chris Evans lives a dog quarantine.

Photo:

Phillip Faraone / .

Chris Evans revealed that he is passing the confinement together with the love of his life and is taking advantage of it to be able to clear himself from his work life and be in contact with those things that in his daily routine he could not, according to Concert.

The actor assures that these days of confinement his best support is Dodger, a stray dog ​​he adopted a while back.

Two seconds later he full-body sneezed directly into my face. pic.twitter.com/rYKcCnhj3J – Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 20, 2020

The American’s relationship with his pet is very close, always He is sharing photos of how his faithful friend always seeks to be with him.

Evans took the opportunity to ask all his followers to adopt pets and not buy them, because in these moments of crisis there are many animals going hungry and looking for an opportunity.

“I’ve been watching you sleep for the last hour trying to organize my thoughts. I’m not sure how to say this so I’m just gonna come right out with it. Why the f * ck do we never go to the dog park anymore ??? Also wake the hell up, I’m starving ”pic.twitter.com/Ix8Yw61Vit – Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 12, 2020

It may interest you: 5 things that owners should not do with their dog

Read more: Xherdan, the world’s most wrinkled naked cat who conquers Instagram

.