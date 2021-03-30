Chris Evans is dying to see Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Nor has he seen WandaVision – Tomatazos

This year because of the pandemic, the MCU has been limited to exist in television format on Disney Plus. That’s going to change in the second half of the year when Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and Spider-Man: No Way Home are released.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

For now, this year it has been released the Disney Plus series: WandaVision – 95% and Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%. This has been an interesting twist in this filmmaking universe. For the first time we have been able to see programs that expand the world of films and that, at the same time, are officially part of the canon and prepare us for what we will be able to see in the films that are about to be released. It’s an interesting strategy that is likely to pay the studio good dividends in the future.

Something that has characterized the two series that we have seen so far is the fact that they have been showing the consequences of what happened in Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95%. WandaVision explored in depth the impact Vision’s death had on Wanda and her powers. For its part, Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been tasked with exploring the void Steve Rogers left when he retired as Captain America; the question that hangs over the series is who will replace him in the end: Sam Wilson or Bucky. Do not rule out the possibility that John Walker took the title and I never became a US Agent. It could happen.

Also read: Anthony Mackie says that if Falcon and The Winter Soldier had been released as a movie, its box office would be higher than Spider-Man’s

You’d think Chris Evans would be keeping an eye on the show and its successors. In an interview with ACE Universe, he revealed that he has not seen this series, but is dying to do so and that he considers Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan to be great actors who do not need his teachings:

[Sebastian Stan] has been as long as me [en el MCU]. From the first Captain America movie I was there with him. I feel like it would have been a bit pretentious to try to give them some of my wisdom. They are very talented and have been part of the machine that is Marvel. They know their roles very well. They are in very good hands. At Marvel they know very well what they are doing. I can’t wait to see this show because Marvel has been moving into the streaming world without a hitch and being very dominant.

He also talked about the on-screen chemistry between the two actors and how Marvel knows how to reinvent comic book characters for the big screen:

The two of them specifically knew how to find, I think from Captain America: Civil War – 90%, this routine of arguing with each other. In real life they get along very well. In Marvel they have a lot of talent to reinvent the characters and find something new… They don’t stay in the same patterns. They make them cool and unique. They bloom, in a sense, so I’m excited to see their friendship turn into something fun and special.

He also revealed that he has not sat down to watch WandaVision, but you have noticed that it was another success for Kevin Feige and company:

I haven’t seen an episode of WandaVisión yet, but it was trending every day, so people were loving it.

It’s not the only thing he’s been saying lately about the MCU. For that same medium, he had already said that he considers that no one else should play Iron Man after Robert Downey Jr .:

[Intentar interpretar ese papel] it would be doomed. I don’t think there is anything anyone on this planet could do that will improve what Downey has already done. Do you know what I mean? I do not consider it to be a role that can become like James Bond, Superman or Batman. It is not a role that other people should attempt. He is Iron Man and that is the end of that matter

Do not stay without reading: Falcon and the Winter Soldier suggests Bucky is bisexual