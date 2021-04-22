Chris Evans holds the absolute record for playing comic book characters

Share

Actor Chris Evans will always be remembered for playing Steve Rogers / Captain America, but in total he has been 9 comic book characters.

If we review the filmography of Chris Evans we realize that it has not only been Steve Rogers / Captain America Y Johnny Storm / Human Torch in Fantastic Four, but also has many other characters. Although there are many that probably people do not even know that they are based on comics, but that make the actor the absolute record holder. The only one who comes close is Ryan reynolds.

These are all the characters the actor has played based on comics.

Steve Rogers / Captain America. In 2011 he debuted at the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe and has been in 9 movies in this franchise. Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), The Avengers (2012), Thor: The Dark World (2013), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Ant-Man (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016) ), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Johnny Storm / Human Torch. Chris Evans was very pleased with his portrayal of the youngest member of the Fantastic Four thanks to his wild and carefree performance. The two films in this saga were released in 2005 and 2007.

Loki. In the movie Thor: The Dark World (2013), Chris Evans played Loki disguised as Captain America, in a very funny moment.

Spider-man. Chris Evans will lend his voice to the animated series What If…? from Disney +, where he will perform an alternate version of Spider-Man.

Nick gant. In 2009, he played a character in the comic book Push, about two young Americans with special abilities who must race to find a girl in Hong Kong before an obscure government organization called Division does.

Casey jones. Actor Chris Evans can also boast of having worked in the Young Mutant Ninja Turtles Universe, having lent his voice in the 2007 animated film.

Lucas lee. Very memorable was his performance as one of Ramona Flowers’ villainous ex-boyfriends in the film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010).

Curtis everett. Chris Evans participated in the film Snowpiercer, which was based on the French graphic novel Le Transpercenige.

Jake jensen. The Losers comic is highly recommended and their 2010 movie is also a great adaptation and has Chris Evans portrayed 9 characters based on comics.

So Chris Evans can boast of a spectacular record. Its closest rival is Ryan reynoldsas it appeared in the series of Sabrina the teenage witch in the 1990s and movies Blade: Trinity Y RIPD, in addition it will always be remembered as Deadpool Y Green Lantern.

If you know another actor or actress who reaches a similar figure, you can leave it in the comments section.

Share