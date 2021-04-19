Chris Evans’ funny conversation with singer Lizzo on Instagram: “I’ve done worse things”

It seems that Lizzo was not joking when she sang that of “Somebody come get this man, I think he got lost in my DMs” Juice ‘. The singer must have very interesting conversations in her private Instagram messages, and the last one has been with none other than the artist formerly known as Captain America.

That’s how it is: Lizzo has said that, after having a few drinks, he threw the dishes privately to Chris Evans. “Do not drink and send messages, children …”, he said in a TikTok video in which he showed the DM he sent to the actor. The message consisted of only three simple emojis: one for wind, another for a woman playing basketball, and another for a basket; a “hieroglyph” that many have translated as a woman trying to sneak her in, that is, flirting with him.

But the best thing is that Chris Evans has ended up answering him, and his answer is, like everything he does, wonderful. “Don’t be ashamed of sending drunk DMs, God knows I’ve done worse in this app”Evans told Lizzo in private that the singer has made public in another TikTok video (of course, this woman cannot keep a secret).

Evans refers to the one who was messed up when he mistakenly published an intimate photo on his Instagram stories last September. The Marvel actor shared with his followers a screenshot of his mobile reel in which a penis could be seen.

The relationship between Chris Evans and Lizzo, although it has not been formalized, unfortunately for the singer, comes from afar. Already in 2019 the singer shared a video of a girl dancing, assuring that it was she as a child. He shared the tweet saying the following: “This girl is so much cooler than I could ever be.” She replied, “Wow, marry me.”

Wow marry me? ? Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) June 8, 2019

Chris Evans’ future

The year 2019 marked the end of the actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the farewell of Steve Rogers at the end of ‘Avengers: Endgame’. However in January rumors emerged in the main US media of his return as Captain America, something that he himself quickly denied. But it would not be the first time that a Marvel actor has released a white lie to maintain the mystery.

In any case, the actor of ‘Daggers from the back’ is already immersed in new projects far from the superhero world. One of them is ‘The Gray Man’, an espionage thriller directed by the Russo brothers and with Ryan Gosling and Regé-Jean Page as co-stars. Another is ‘Don’t Look Up’, Adam McKay’s film with one of the most spectacular casts in recent years. Both are Netflix original productions.