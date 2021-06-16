Chris Evans could return in his own Captain America series for Disney Plus – Tomatazos

It has been said over and over again that we will no longer see Chris Evans as Captain America. The actor himself has said it, Kevin Feige has also reiterated it. People are not willing to believe either of them because in Marvel it is common for them to lie to preserve surprise. The fans are sure that, if the character were to return, they will not notify us until it is an imminent event, while they would continue with evasions.

It cannot be denied that there is some logic in that, but the truth seems unlikely that we will see him again soon as that character, especially if we take into account that we already have a new Captain America who is Sam Wilson. If he returned it would be to the detriment of this new character. It wouldn’t make much sense narratively speaking.

That, of course, has not prevented a new rumor from emerging from time to time; Either the actor secretly already signed another deal to appear in multiple films or that he is going out on something related to his time travel to return the Infinity Stones. That last one just happened again. On Reddit (via We Got This Covered) a rumor has grown that Marvel is planning to do a Disney Plus series in which we see their journey through time to return those precious objects to the places where they should be. According to this new rumor, we would see him face Red Skull when he arrives at Vormir to return the Soul Stone. Apparently this character would be looking to escape the intergalactic purgatory in which he now finds himself.

It is not the first rumor that this is going to happen and probably not the last. That hole in the plot made fans think from the first moment that it would be the ideal place for this character to return without affecting the current plot. That said, not because the fans want that, it will happen and the reality is that most rumors of this type tend to have wishes as their source. The truth is that these rumors must be taken with a grain of salt. The fact that they go out continuously is no more a sign that people are dying because it happens.

For the same reason, every time a new Disney Plus series emerges, rumors begin to emerge that we are going to see the actor return in a small cameo or something. That is infinitely more likely than the fact that they are going to give him his own series, but that is not why it will happen. Perhaps the best thing would be for fans to resign themselves to the fact that his role has already completed its cycle. If we ever see him as Steve Rogers again, it would most likely be in the distant future.

On the other hand, the actor has said time and again that his time as Steve Rogers is now over and he himself Kevin Feige He ratified it in an interview for Entertainment Weekly:

I rarely answer no to anything because I am always amazed at the way things unfold, but that rumor, it seems to me, was very quickly denied by himself.

On the other hand, the actor recently spoke about wanting young people to be more committed to the politics of their country:

You can find a 30 second video on how to do almost anything. But where do you go to get a quick analysis of a political issue and hear what both parties have to say about it? I felt a big missing piece. […] You have these curious young voters who drop a political comment on a website, and are suddenly bombarded with vitriol. We didn’t want to be part of that horrible landscape.

