Chris Evans believes that no one else should play Iron Man after Robert Downey Jr.

Chris Evans is one of the actors who has played two different Marvel characters in the movies. First to Johnny Storm in The Fantastic Four (2005) – 27% and in The Fantastic Four and the Silver Slider – 37%. But we all know that the role that immortalized him and cemented his Hollywood career was as Captain America in the MCU. From Captain America: The First Avenger – 79% until Avengers: Endgame – 95%. It is a difficult legacy to overcome.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

On the other hand, the same can be said of Robert Downey Jr. His portrayal as Tony Stark in Iron Man – El Hombre de Hierro – 93% is basically what got the MCU off the ground. Without that tape the others would not have come. The actor became the main core of Marvel movies. This was reflected in that he was the highest paid actor in this saga. Like Evans, the participation of Downey Jr. in this cinematic universe ended in Endgame, but with the difference that Iron Man had a tragic death saving humanity, while the other had a peaceful retirement.

Recently, Chris Evans and his brother Scott Evans went to the YouTube show ACE Universe. There they asked him who he would change roles with in the MCU. Without hesitation he mentioned that with Robert Downey Jr. for the salary, but also for the importance of the character:

Know? I would say … I mean, I would say with [Robert] Downey [Jr.]… With Iron Man. Those checks would be nice, but the sheer role would be a lot of fun. That role is, you know? It is the motor. That’s life

Also read: Kevin Feige denies rumors about Chris Evan’s return as Captain America

But the real revelation was that the actor said that would not be possible because, in his opinion, no one should ever reprise that role. He basically considers that Iron Man should stay dead in the MCU and never be replaced:

[Intentar interpretar ese papel] it would be doomed. I don’t think there is anything anyone on this planet could do that will improve what Downey has already done. Do you know what I mean? I do not consider it to be a role that can become like James Bond, Superman or Batman. It is not a role that other people should attempt. He is Iron Man and that is the end of that matter

On the other hand, in that same program they asked his brother Scott evans, who played a recurring character on Grace and Frankie, which character would you like to play. And he gave a comical answer that probably nobody would expect:

I have two answers and they are both women. It would be Black Widow, just because I think that’s a very fun role and the action sequences are very good and entertaining.

At that point Chris Evans interrupted to say that he wanted to wear the outfit and his brother joked that he already had it.

The other character I’d like to play is just as unexpected:

If she could have the powers she wanted, they would certainly be Scarlet Witch’s. She has it all. And recently I am obsessed with WandaVision, so I have Scarlet Witch in my brain “

We are clear that Chris Evans is never going to play Iron Man, nor his brother the characters he mentions, but we must also remember that it is very unlikely that we will see him again in the role of Captain America. The actor has said it several times and Kevin Feigelo recently confirmed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly:

I rarely answer no to anything because I am always surprised with the way things develop, but that rumor, it seems to me, was very quickly denied by himself.

Fans dream of seeing the actor make an appearance, even a small one, in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but that most likely is not going to happen.

Do not miss: Marvel has announced that all four Avengers movies will be rewritten as Shakespearean plays.