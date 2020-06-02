Share

Chris Evans is our favorite Captain America. However, recently the actor revealed that he believes it is preferable that he does not play Steve Rogers again.

Avengers: Endgame put an end to the stories of three of the original members of the superhero team: Black Widow, Captain America and Iron Man. But since the first of the three is going to return to theaters this year with her solo movie, fans don’t lose hope of seeing Chris Evans or Robert Downey Jr. return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, Chris Evans not only does it seem unlikely, it directly seems like an inadvisable idea: “Yes, I think it would be (too risky). It was a great race and we said goodbye so high that it would be risky to return, in my opinion. It was such a good experience that I think it’s best to leave it as it isHe explained on the Graham Norton show.

Normally the actors of the Marvel family always leave the door open to return, “never say never.” But it is true that it would be very complicated if stories like those of Tony Stark or Steve Rogers could continue after having such satisfactory and well-received conclusions. Chris Evans is already involved in new projects like Defending Jacob, a series that can be seen on Apple TV +, or its rumored participation in the new Little Shop of Horrors.

A new Captain America

Marvel he will try to give the vibranium shield to another character and see how the public responds in the series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, one of the most ambitious projects in Disney +, focused on Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). We will see it sometime this year.

In the meantime, Chris Evans he just remembers Captain America fondly.

Share