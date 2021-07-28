Chris Daukaus vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov rescheduled for UFC 266

They say the third is always the charm, and the match between Chris Daukaus and Shamil Abdurakhimov already has a new date. The two will meet on the UFC 266 undercard.

The new date was revealed by Damon Martin from MMA Fighting the afternoon of this Tuesday.

Abdurakhimov, he intends to overcome his defeat in front of Curtis blaydes in UFC 242. The defeat ended a three-win streak. Shamil is known for his strong striking, with 9 wins per KO / TKO. The Russian is active in the Octagon since 2015., with a record of 5-3.

Daukaus, will seek to extend his undefeated in the Octagon. The American has won all three of his bouts in the Octagon. In his last fight, he knocked out Alexey Oleynik in UFC Vegas 19. Chris is the brother of Kyle daukaus, and also stands out for its strong striking, with 10 wins for KO / TKO.

UFC 266 will be held on September 25 at the T-Mobile Arena of The Vegas, Nevada.

