Chris Cuomo spoke on a radio show. File Image.

Photo:

Cindy Ord / .

Suffering from the coronavirus led to Chris Cuomo, CNN presenter and brother of the governor of New York Andrew Cuomo, to live a deep introspection.

The journalist expressed his professional disappointment during a radio show on SiriusXM.

“I think it’s not worth it,” Chris Cuomo said of his work on the news network’s Cuomo Prime Time show.

Related: Chris Cuomo reports constant fever, 6 kilos less and a tooth broken by the virus: brother of the governor of NY and presenter of CNN

The communicator lamented the “irrationality” and the “hyperpartisanship” that exists in his profession. And he added that he doesn’t want to spend time talking to Democrats and Republicans who “say things they really don’t want to say.”

In his relief Chris Cuomo He said he doesn’t want to spend his time doing things he doesn’t think “are valuable enough” for his personal life. In another segment, he said he would like to “send hell” to his critics.

“That is worth more than making millions a year,” said Chris Cuomo.

Related: Chris Cuomo, brother of the governor of New York and presenter of CNN, tests positive with coronavirus

Regarding his fight against the coronavirus, the journalist said that it is a illness affecting mental health.

“It is causing depression in people. And it’s creating brain fog. And it’s creating nervousness in people, “said Chris Cuomo. “I am experiencing that. This virus messes with your head. And I don’t know where it leaves you afterwards ”.

CNN has not referred to the statements.

.