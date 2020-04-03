“I’ve never had anything like this,” said the 49-year-old journalist, who continues to do his program from home.

Chris Cuomo moderated the Democratic debate of October 2019

A broken tooth from trembling jaws and 13 pounds less (5.8 kilos) is the balance of Chris Cuomo’s last three days, CNN presenter and younger brother of the New York governor who announced Tuesday that he was infected with COVID-19.

Cuomo said last night that he has already lost 13 pounds in three days while battling the virus from his basement, while continuing to do his show. According to him, the weight loss was not due to lack of nutrition, but due to sweat.

“I am constantly eating and drinking. I’m just sweating, and it’s the disease, “he said.

Cuomo, who considers that it is among the 80% of coronavirus cases that end up being mild, said: “We are going to survive (…) But to think that if it is easy they can be indifferent, it is very misleading,” he said.

“You suffer when you have this at home,” Cuomo said last night when speaking with Anderson Cooper, his fellow CNN presenter, and the network’s chief physician, Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

“It is not about life or death. I’m not saying it that way, otherwise I wouldn’t be doing the program, ”said Cuomo. “I’m not trying to scare people, I’m trying to do the opposite.”

Previously, on Wednesday, when describing his symptoms also on his program, he said that the night before he had trembled so badly that he had broken a tooth.

“I’ve never had anything like this,” said the 49-year-old journalist. “I never experienced any kind of fever like the one I have all the time, and the body hurts, and the tremors and the concern of not being able to do anything about it, ”he complained on Wednesday.

That same day, Governor Andrew Cuomo said he felt “terrified and guilty” about the infection from his younger brother.

Chris Cuomo released the news of his diagnosis Tuesday and has continued to do the isolated program from his basement.

