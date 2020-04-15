Chris Cuomo, infected journalist expresses anger but is grateful | Instagram

Chris Cuomo, journalist of the chain CNN it erupted and revealed mixed feelings between anger and appreciation for staying part of one of the things he enjoys doing most, his job.

This after the journalist He reiterated his commitment to the news network in which he works and for which he is grateful for his stellar program.

The presenter revealed days ago that he had tested positive for coronavirus, so this kept him in the basement of his house where he continued with his work of informing.

However the journalist He recently revealed that he experiences a series of mixed feelings as he is frustrated by some elements of his work.

It may interest you Chris Cuomo, the newscaster tested positive for coronavirus

For a moment he did not stop to thank what it is and the position it has achieved labor.

I have never been in a better position professionally, I have never been more grateful, I have never been in a better team, ”Cuomo said Tuesday on his radio show on SiriusXM.

I love where I am. I love the position they have given me. And I love who I do it with. ”

However, they point out their comments they did not fail to differentiate themselves with the way he described his 24-hour work before when he stated “that he was tired of interviewing false politicians and that he did not value falling into irrationality and hyperpartisanship.”

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Then now Cuomo He explains that his words last Tuesday referred to certain situations that generate frustration.

It is frustrating to do this work in an environment where people are not interested and open. It is difficult to practice journalism when people are so absorbed in believing what they want to believe for political gain. ”

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

On the other hand, regarding his quarantine time installed in the basement of his house to avoid contagion to his family, Cuomo He has shared that this time has helped him to “rethink many things all the time on an existential basis.”

Also, last Tuesday he expressed his gratitude after the channel granted him a contract long-term and for its coverage of coronavirus, which he described as “phenomenal”.

You can also read George Stephanopoulos, host of Good Morning America tested positive for the virus

So now less than ever Cuomo you intend to leave CNNHowever, he questioned how much difference he was making on his own.