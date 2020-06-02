The group of hacktivists called Anonymous allegedly reported that the singers Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington they did not commit suicide, but were killed after discovering a network of about of people where Hollywood personalities were involved.

It should be remembered that the return of Anonymous it happened after the terrible murder, at the hands of the police, of the African-American American George Floyd.

After this event, the group carried out cyber attacks on Internet pages belonging to the government; In addition, information has been revealed related to pedophile networks where President Donald Trump also allegedly participated.

• Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington have attempted suicide conspiracy taerias for years after discovering a pedophile ring in Hollywood. Will the truth about these artists who had an ending in “Suicide” come to light? #anonymus pic.twitter.com/cHkE6XeLXj – • (@jmarchans_) June 1, 2020

The death of Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington

Chris Cornell, who committed suicide in May 2017, is remembered worldwide for being a vocalist for bands like Audioslave and Soundgarden.

The interpreter of ‘Be Yourself’ was a close friend of Chester Bennington, Linkin Park vocalist who also decided to kill himself, but in July 2017.

According to Anonymous, the deaths of singers Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington actually they were because of murders, because the musicians had compromising information about the network of about of people in which various celebrities and politicians were involved.

On social networks names like Princess Diana and DJ Avicii also appear, who were allegedly killed for having knowledge of the about and disagree with it.

I am waiting for Anonymus to expose the Pizzagate case and tell us that Avicii, Chester Bennington, Chris Cornell and Lady Di were Killed for wanting to expose the pedophilia network involving Royalty, Governments, Celebrities, etc. # Anonymous pic. twitter.com/Xt9Ahz8dh4 – AZALEAN💗 (@Azalean_iggs) June 1, 2020

You may also like:

Anonymous reveals that Paul Walker’s death was not an accident

Anonymous reveals WHO’s “big lie” about COVID-19

Anonymous reveals the “real reason” behind Princess Diana’s death