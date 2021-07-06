Chris Colbert wants Leo Santa Cruz

The American Chris colbert (16-0, 6 KO), who this past Saturday beat the Mongolian on points Tugstsogt Nyambayar (12-2, 9 KOs) wants his first fight to be a big step forward and, in turn, smell the world title.

He is already interim super featherweight WBA champion, an anecdote since the centennial champion, but devalued, body is Gervonta Davis, nicknamed super champion. The really important thing, the sporting aspect, looks promising, since Colbert has asked to fight with the great Mexican champion Leo Santa Cruz (37-2-1, 19 KO), world king in various weights.

This is what the New Yorker himself has said after beating Nyambayar: «I would love to go against Santa Cruz, he has a lot of fans. He is a huge champion in four categories, and I am a future champion. I say it taking off my hat and with great respect, but I want to fight him, that confrontation would be an honor ».

However, he has also stressed that he does not choose his rivals, and Leo is considering his future in boxing after the severe KO suffered at the hands of Gervonta Davis at the end of 2020.