Chris Brown’s employee sues him after being brutally attacked by one of his dogs



Chris Brown.

Photo: Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Chris Brown He faces legal action after his dog allegedly bit one of his cleaning employees.

It turns out that a woman, by name Patricia avila, states that one of the singer’s dogs brutally attacked his sister, Maria, while cleaning their home in Tarzana, California.

On demand, obtained by TMZ, Ávila says that on the day of the incident, one of the dogs, described as a caucasian shepherd, he was in the backyard when he growled at his sister and he proceeded to attack her.

As related by Patricia, it is known that the dog attacked Maria’s face around her eye, she had bites on her leg and was also several inches of skin missing from her arm, injuries that required several days in the hospital and surgeries.

It also mentions that the dog could be removed from his sister until Brown called 911, because neither he managed to separate him from his employee or control him.

The woman is suing for damages, claiming that Chris failed to protect her from the unreasonable risk of harm from the dog, who has a history of violent and aggressive behavior.

At the moment, the state of the employee’s health is unknown, as well as what the authorities will determine about the case and define what the singer will be facing in order to repair the damage caused, which will surely have to do with some generous amount of money. .

Keep reading: The ‘striking’ inheritance that Prince Felipe left, in whose hands will everything remain?