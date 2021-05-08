Chris Brown’s birthday party with hundreds of guests ends with the police involved



Chris Brown.

Photo: Ser Baffo / Getty Images for BET

The great celebration of the 32nd birthday of Chris Brown ended abruptly in the early hours of May 5 after unhappy neighbors in Tarzana, California, report the disturbance to the police.

Los Angeles police say they received multiple calls reporting double-parked cars and loud music that continued into the wee hours of the morning.

According TMZ, the authorities who arrived at the place informed the media that between 400 and 500 guests attended who ignored social distance measures in the coronavirus pandemic, while they reported at least 300 vehicles on the streets of the neighborhood.

Chris Brown’s Massive 32nd Birthday Party Broken Up by LAPD https://t.co/pWKLvs97Re – TMZ (@TMZ) May 7, 2021

It is important to note that no arrests were made, as the guests cooperated when the police interrupted the party. Even if yes parking tickets were issued for cars that were parked incorrectly.

As for Chris, he seems to have been quite impressed by the fact that his party received a lot of attention and shared a video via social media of the scene with the following caption: “The party at Chris Brown’s house got worse! ”.

Brown is already an old acquaintance of the police, as he has been involved in legal situations on several occasions, either for being in possession of wild animals without permission, for being involved in fights or for attacking various people, including his ex couple the singer Rihanna.