Chris Boucher, new illusion Toronto Raptors by play-in

Not everything is lost. Fans of Toronto raptors have attended for months the funeral feint of a project that led them to glory and that seemed to be completely wasted, but Masai Ujiri it has resisted and continues to trust this group. They managed to retain Kyle Lowry, they brought in a very valuable player like Gary Trent Jr and they see how other players, like Chris boucherThey are taking advantage of this star void situation to grow enormously. VanVleet and Siakam do not respond, but other outsiders do who are very excited to maintain the honor of the franchise and qualify for play-ins in which anything can happen.

They seemed totally defenestrated, but the poor performance of Chicago Bulls since the arrival of Vucevic and the irregularity of Washington Wizards, He has put them squarely in a three-way fight for a place, the tenth. It is difficult to think that any of them can achieve a winning streak that leads them to threaten the Indiana Pacers and even get into the top eight, so an exciting battle between these three teams with very different contexts and projections is predicted, but not They’re going to give up the chance of looking for a playoff spot when they find themselves at this point in the year. In this environment, the exponential growth of Chris boucher is a great argument for Toronto raptors.

Chris Boucher tonight: 31 pts

11 REB

6 3PT (career-high) He is the first Raptor with that stat line (or better) since 1997. – StatMuse (@statmuse) April 19, 2021

– Chris Boucher has improved his numbers compared to last season in all areas

He has greatly improved his shooting range, averaging 39.1% that allows opening the court from his position of 4 and even 5. He also increased his numbers in rebounds and assists, as well as in blocks, becoming a highly valid player defensive in the protection of the rim. But it is even being seen how his ability with his legs and hands in pick & roll situations has risen and he has a space-time domain in the very important area. Yes Chris boucher continue with this level of play, Toronto raptors He is a firm candidate to find a place in the postseason through a play-in that is felt to be dramatic and prolific in surprises or, at least, equality.