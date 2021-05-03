Chris Arreola believes he was robbed from Andy Ruiz

Chris arreola he is not satisfied with the scores of the judges, who gave him loser to Andy ruiz.

«There were many blows that I got on the gloves. He never hurt me or put me in danger, not once. It really is criticizable when I don’t get any respect from the judges.

You mean I lost, okay. But you are going to tell me that you are only going to give me one assault, in which I knocked him down, and I lose the rest. I understand that there is no moral victory. And I came here to win, and I came here to beat Andy »Arreola declared.