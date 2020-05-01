Chris and Liam Hemsworth together in a new movie | .

Surely those who already know about this next collaboration They will be most excited because seeing Liam and Chris Hemsworth is something incomparable.

Both originally from Melbourne, they are actors and models Aussies and good looking but especially talented people have attracted attention since the news began to spread.

Not something new the two are the brothers of the moment in Hollywood their careers have proliferated a lot and a news like this was expected in which both decided to work together, it seems that this year will be the one we will see in the large screen.

It may interest you: Liam Hemsworth confesses, it was not easy living with Miley Cyrus

It was through an interview for Men’s Health In which Liam expressed that he would like to work next to his brother, without delving further into the subject, he left an open window to be able to interpret that we will see them together very soon, as well as the whole younger brother. admires Chris a lot.

“I call (Chris Hemsworth) all the time on screenplays to get his opinion. ‘Should I do this? Should I do that?’ We’re looking to make a movie this year together, which is like a great action comedy thing,” Liam added.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Despite the fact that the current pandemic had a lot to do with the postponement of the project and having been interrupted, the young actor of 30 years did not want to give more detail, so we will have to wait a little longer to see them together.

Each one was lucky enough to be part of impressive franchises Marvel and Hungry Games (Hunger Games) Chris played God Thor in the Marvel Universe and Liam starred alongside Jennifer Lawrence in the trilogy.

“I really admire my brother Chris […] They have a stronger work ethic than most. He is very focused. I am grateful to have him and I can use his resources and his knowledge, ”added Chris’s younger brother.

Read also: Chris Hemsworth in the Superman suit surprises everyone in networks

I love Chris Hemsworth uncle. And Liam doing his young version. – David DA (@ DDavila19)

April 30, 2020

.