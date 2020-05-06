Tácio Muzzi must assume command of the agency in the state that concentrates investigations involving people close to the Bolsonaro clan. He received endorsement from the current superintendent, who was promoted to number two of the PF. The new director general of the Federal Police (PF), Rolando de Souza, chose on Tuesday (05/05) the delegate Tácio Muzzi will assume the Superintendence PF of Rio de Janeiro. The nominee was not among those chosen by President Jair Bolsonaro for the post, according to the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper. The state is the political stronghold of the president’s family and is home to investigations that have involved people close to the clan.

Changing the command of the Rio Superintendence was one of the reasons for the friction between Bolsonaro and Moro

The current superintendent of Rio de Janeiro, Carlos Henrique Oliveira, was promoted to executive director of the PF. Oliveira endorsed the choice of Muzzi as his replacement. The choice of a delegate respected by the corporation for the Superintendence was made after internal pressure, in an attempt to dispel suspected Bolsonaro interference in the PF, according to Folha.

In the corporation since 2003, Muzzi temporarily assumed the Superintendence of Rio de Janeiro for five months last year, after Bolsonaro asked in August to change the PF command in Rio de Janeiro. He has also commanded the Police Station for the Suppression of Corruption and Financial Crimes and served in the Department of Asset Recovery and International Legal Cooperation and in the National Penitentiary Department (Depen).

The change of command of the Rio de Janeiro Superintendence was one of the reasons for friction between Bolsonaro and the former Minister of Justice and Public Security Sergio Moro, which culminated in the dismissal of the former judge. Upon leaving office, Moro accused the president of political interference in the PF.

In his testimony last Saturday, Moro pointed out that Bolsonaro already asked in March to change the command of the PF Superintendency in Rio. “Moro, you have 27 superintendencies, I want only one, that of Rio de Janeiro,” I live in a WhatsApp message, the former minister said in a statement.

Bolsonaro’s first attacks on the PF in Rio took place in August 2019. At the time, the president started publicly trying to appoint a new superintendent in the state. The president’s move passed over the head of the corporation subordinated to Moro, something that not even previous presidents investigated for corruption, like Dilma Rousseff and Michel Temer, did.

“I’m in charge. Or am I going to be a banana president?” Bolsonaro said publicly at the time. He also stated that if he could not change the superintendent of Rio, he would change the then general director of PF Maurício Valeixo, a figure close to Moro, who worked with the judge in Paraná during some of the noisiest cases of Lava Jato, such as Lula’s arrest.

In the end, temporary accommodation took place. The superintendent of Rio was replaced, but not by the name desired by Bolsonaro. For a few months, it seemed that the president had given up on interfering with the corporation.

However, he returned to investing against the PF after several members of the presidential circle started to be investigated by the PF by order of the STF, among them Carlos and Eduardo Bolsonaro, who are suspected of feeding a fake news scheme.

Deputies allied to the president also came under investigation on suspicion of organizing anti-democratic acts that call for the closure of Congress and military intervention in the country. Over the past year, Bolsonaro was also irritated when the PF investigated a friend of his, deputy Hélio “Negão”, and suspicions surrounding the patrimonial evolution of another son, Senator Flávio.

Amid Planalto’s attacks against the PF in recent weeks, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Supreme Court, determined that the delegates of cases investigating the fake news network and the unconstitutional acts cannot be replaced, as a way of shielding the investigations. .

