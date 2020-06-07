The new coronavirus pandemic originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan is about to reach 395,000 fatalities and has caused more than 6.7 million infections worldwide, according to the latest balance of Johns Hopkins University. According to data updated at 8:20 am this Friday, the global balance of the coronavirus amounts to 6,740,361 million cases and 394,984 fatalities in 188 countries and territories.

The total of recovered people exceeds 2.74 million, with the United States at the top of the list, with 491,706 people cured, followed by Brazil, with about 266,000 patients saved, and by Russia, with 212,237.

United States continues as the most affected country due to the pandemic and it moves again in the 25,000 daily cases, with which it accumulates 1.89 million infected people and 109,143 fatalities. Brazil continues in second position and sum in the last 24 hours 30,900 positives, the second highest number in a daily balance, bringing the country to 645,771 cases and 35,026 deaths. Russia remains in third position, with 449,256 positives and 5,520 deaths, the second lowest number of deaths of all countries with more than 180,000 infected people, after Peru, which registers 5,162 fatalities.

In fourth position, the United Kingdom recorded 284,734 cases and 40,344 deaths. Behind Spain, in fifth position with a total of 240,978 positives and 27,134 deaths, followed by India, again in daily record numbers, which has 236,781 people with coronavirus and 6,649 deaths.

Growths during reopening

At a time when the pandemic continues to reach countries that have already started their reopening protocolsFor example, in Asia, Italy falls to seventh place for cases, with 234,531 infected people and 33,774 deaths, ahead of France, with 190,180 infections and 29,114 fatalities, and Peru, with 187,400 cases and the 5,162 deaths mentioned. Following are Germany, with 184,924 cases and 8,658 deaths, and Turkey, with 168,340 infected and 4,648 deaths.

Closing the group of more than 100,000 infections is Iran, with a total of 167,156 cases and 8,134 fatalities, Chile, with 122,499 people with coronaviruses and 1,448 deaths, and Mexico, with 110,026 infected and 13,170 deaths.

Below 100,000 positive, Canada records 95,947 people with coronavirus and 7,778 fatalities and Saudi Arabia accumulates 95,748 cases with 642 deaths, ahead of Pakistan, with 93,983 people infected – a country that has reactivated quarantine measures in response to the rebound in cases – and 1,935 deaths , and China, the country where the pandemic originated, which has 84,177 infections and 4,638 fatalities.

Next, Qatar records 65,495 cases and 49 deaths, Bangladesh, which registers 60,391 positives and 811 deaths, and Belgium, with 58,907 infections and 9,566 deaths. Over 40,000 positives are the Netherlands, Belarus, South Africa, Sweden and Ecuador, while the United Arab Emirates , Singapore, Colombia, Portugal, Egypt and Switzerland accumulate more than 30,000.

For their part, Kuwait, Indonesia, Ukraine, Ireland, Poland, Argentina and the Philippines exceed 20,000 coronavirus positives, ahead of Romania, Afghanistan, the Dominican Republic, Israel, Japan, Austria, Panama, Oman, Bahrain, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Denmark, Nigeria, Armenia, South Korea and Serbia, which accumulate more than 10,000 infections.

Algeria, Iraq, the Czech Republic, Moldova and Ghana exceed 9,000 cases, while Norway, Malaysia and Morocco have more than 8,000 positives. Next, Cameroon and Australia exceed 7,000 cases and Finland, Azerbaijan and Guatemala exceed 6,000. Honduras and Sudan close the list with more than 5,000 people with coronavirus.