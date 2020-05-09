Thinking of purchasing a new computer? At first glance it does not seem like it but you have to take into account that it is a decision of great importance, as it will be the device that will accompany you in different activities, whether academic, professional or recreational, so deciding on a notebook will satisfy each of your needs, but how to do it?

Although it must be taken into account that ease of use is essential, the way in which you will also transport it, that of “less is more” are adjectives that perfectly describe a good device and although choosing a laptop is a decision that requires comparing and analyzing various terms, here we give you a guide on how to make the best investment of your life.

There is a wide variety of these products on the market, so deciding on one can be a complicated task, but not impossible. The first thing to take into account are the needs that you need to satisfy and for that reason consider your best options, however, something that all computers share is the speed and performance they have compared to PCs, in addition to how easy it is transport them.

Some are better equipped for those who dedicate themselves to editing because they have special skills and programs that will help the most demanding people, others simply require them for more basic tasks and there are undoubtedly those who use them for video games.

Once you analyze what you want to satisfy, continue to see the characteristics of each notebook, first of all, what is the operating system that best suits your lifestyle, the memory that each computer has and the money that you are willing to invest in it.

Although there are laptops of different capacities, choosing one has to respond to the use you give it, for example, if yours is to enjoy the best video games through a monitor, then consider a notebook with a capacity of 16 GB or more .

Another important element is the battery, those of the lithium ion type are the ones that have the best duration and if you are going to charge your computer to different places then consider also its dimensions and weight, those of a thin and light design are the best.

Finally, choosing a new laptop should be a decision that you take with due caution and considering all the necessary elements since in the end it becomes a long-term investment. Now take your time and it’s time to choose.

