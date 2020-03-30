Finally … and in case there were doubts about its premiere in April: CBS has released the official trailer for the fourth season of ‘The Good Fight’, the stupendous television series derived from the no less acclaimed ‘The Good Wife’.

The fight continues, but it is necessary to choose the battles well. After losing their biggest client, Chumhum, and the name of their firm having been tarnished, Reddick Boseman & Lockhart don’t have much leeway. Faced with this radical change of scenery, partners are forced to accept the offer of a huge multinational firm, STR Laurie, and become a small subsidiary.

From now on, all their decisions can be supervised and questioned by a giant that is literally above them. As STR Laurie turns to good-natured promises, Diane Lockhart and her colleagues measure their steps under threat of ultimate loss of independence.

According to creators Robert and Michelle King, this season he will focus less on Trump and more on lawyers: “We will place more emphasis on how the current political situation is affecting the legal world, and some of it has to do with Trump directly but Much also has to do with collateral damage from the fall of certain values ​​and norms today. “

The cast headed by Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Nyambi Nyambi, Delroy Lindo or Michael Boatman, who this season looks like a judge, is joined this season by Hugh Dancy as Caleb, a young and interesting lawyer from STR Laurie, or John Larroquette as Gavin Firth, one of the big fish of the new big firm.

In addition, two expected returns of familiar faces from ‘The Good Wife’: Michael J. Fox, who returns as the victimist Louis Canning, and Zach Grenier, as the cynical David Lee who we could also see in the first episode of ‘The Good Fight’.

Premiere on Movistar + next April 9, simultaneously in the United States. Every Thursday, a new episode is available (at the moment only on VOSE, given the current situation). Get up to date: All previous seasons available on the Movistar + on-demand service.

