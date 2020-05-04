Sleeping on a good mattress is able to increase the quality of life and the truth is that most people do not pay enough attention to it. Currently the offer is very varied and it can be an odyssey to choose the ideal mattress. There are many types and different materials that adapt to the needs and tastes of each person.

Of course, with the variety of materials and models, the price also varies. That is why we want to offer you a small guide that you should read if you are looking for a new mattress.

How to choose the ideal mattress

The first thing you should do is ask yourself a series of questions that will let you know which is the ideal mattress for you. When choosing it, you can contribute your questions or concerns to the advisor who will help you find the mattress that suits your needs and requirements.

1. How do you sleep?

If you are one of those who sleeps on their backs, experts recommend hard mattresses.

If you sleep on your side, a mattress with less firmness that allows the shoulder to sink slightly until you find comfort, may be the one for you.

1. How much do you weigh?

If you are a light person, you can choose mattresses with greater flexibility, which adapt to the shape of your body, distributing your weight better.

If you are a person with more weight, bet on firm mattresses that provide support. If you choose a soft mattress, you will sink and in the long term you will probably start to suffer from back pain.

1. Do you move a lot?

If you are a heavy sleeper, choose a hard mattress that allows you to roll over effortlessly. In a soft mattress you can sink and it would be difficult for you to turn, which would make you feel uncomfortable preventing you from resting.

1. Do you suffer from heat?

If you sweat easily, suffer from heat or live in hot places, you can use mattresses with springs since they are better ventilated and provide freshness.

If you live in a cold spot or are cold, opt for models with foam, latex or memory foam.

1. Are you allergic?

If you are allergic to dust or mites or have asthma, it is advisable to use a latex or foam mattress with a washable cover.

1. How many people are going to use the mattress?

If there is something that can be annoying and damage the hours of sleep, it is a mattress that does not adapt to your size or is small if you share it with someone else.

If you live as a couple or have children, a king size mattress may be the best option for you. If, on the other hand, you sleep alone or alone, a single bed but of good material could be the one indicated.

1. What material should the mattress be made of?

It will depend on your individual needs, especially if you have a disease, you are allergic, among other factors.

1. Does the mattress need a base?

It depends on several factors:

• If you want to change the current base of your mattress.

• If the current base is in poor condition.

• If you need a new base that adapts to the new mattress.

