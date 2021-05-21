‘Cholo’ Simeone points to La Liga: “We will give up our lives for that goal”

The final moment has arrived, the culminating situation in which the Spanish League will meet its new champion and only two teams arrive alive. Atletico Madrid depends on himself and the ‘Cholo’ Simeone he knows that his team must win whatever it takes to win their second league championship under his tenure.

“It is a very long season, all the teams have gone through different situations. In this final we are two teams fighting for La Liga, three for relegation, three for the Europa League … This is the Spanish championship. You have to give your best in each game hoping for the best at the end, “he said at the previous press conference.

Atlético Madrid will visit Real Valladolid this Saturday and it is only worth winning to be champion, they have 83 points and their closest pursuer is Real Madrid who has 81.

“We are going to see how two or three players are under observation, to see if they play at the start, and based on that we will decide tomorrow (Saturday) morning,” he declared. “We seek the best possible championship, to be competitive, which is the best we have achieved in these ten years, it is an important day in which we compete for what we seek.”

If the mattresses tie, they must tie a tie or defeat Real Madrid. Since equality in points gives the title to the whites by the average of goals in the tiebreaker. Today they are the favorites for the trophy thanks to Luis Suárez’s epic goal against Osasuna.