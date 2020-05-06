In Mexico, almost half of adults live with cholesterol, one of the main causes of mortality, not only in our nation, but in the world.

Fortunately, after years of conducting several clinical trials, the United Kingdom already has the first cholesterol vaccine ready, which could prevent thousands of deaths.

A person with cholesterol has high levels of LDL lipoprotein in the blood, which triggers the risk of clogged arteries and cardiovascular problems.

For its part, HDL lipoprotein (good cholesterol) is responsible for eliminating excess LDL from the body and redirecting it to the liver so that it can be processed and eliminated from the bloodstream.

Why do we produce LDL?

There are several causes, but the main ones could be due to poor diet, other diseases such as diabetes or genetic components.

However, in the most recent years a vaccine has been developed in the UK and now the National Health Service (NHS) will have this drug as part of the social security program in that nation.

The United Kingdom becomes the first country in the world to have a cholesterol vaccine in its public health system; in this case the NHS.

In the future, it is expected that more nations can join this project, because according to the country’s Secretary of Health and Assistance, Matt Hancock, “this collaboration has the potential to save 30,000 lives in the next ten years.”

The laboratory began distributing the vaccine throughout the first quarter of this year.

