Chola? Youtuber Lizbeth Rodríguez moves everything with very little | Instagram

Delightful! The beautiful youtuber Lizbeth Rodríguez once again indulged her most loyal followers on social networks, this time by sharing herself with a completely “cholo” style and moving her curves with not all of her outfit.

The couple of Esteban VillaGómez She thought it would be a good idea, and of course it was! Leave her blouse in storage to show more of herself to her followers while she dances and it is something they really loved.

Wearing white tennis shoes, light pants and without a blouse, the beautiful Lizbeth Rodríguez took some dance steps not seen before with which, together with a partner, she took her cholo style for Tik Tok and Instagram.

It may interest you: Huge charms, Celia Lora looks like a flirtatious secretary

This dance made Rodríguez make his steps even more marked, highlighting his curves and anatomy to the maximum. The former star of Exposing Infidels decided to define themselves with “We are cholos!”.

The publication of this video on the official Instagram account of Lizbeth Rodriguez It happened 45 minutes ago and has exceeded 11 thousand reactions. The comment box has had a lot of movement; however, there are negative messages in it.

Among the comments, it is mentioned if it was necessary for Lizbeth not to use a blouse or that she “is already bored” with her dances, some other Internet users say that the YouTube star should not dance, “well, she does not.

It may interest you: Raúl Araiza’s lover is revealed, she is a true beauty queen!

WATCH LIZ’S MOVES HERE

However, the influencer has always known how to face this type of comments and will surely take them to get the best of herself. The truth is that the famous woman knows that dancing is not a gift for her, so to improve in this aspect she is taking dance classes, something that speaks very well of her and her desire to improve.

The followers of Lizbeth Rodríguez love that the youtuber share her dance videos and see constant content in which she shows her curvy figure; so surely, despite the criticism, the young woman will continue as its content as planned.

It may interest you: In the white Angélica Rivera, Cynthia Klitbo and Aylin Mújica

Currently, Rodríguez is getting quite a success taking up the concept of Infidels. The actress is also visiting various parts of Mexico to get the best content about infidels for her subscribers.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

The former of Tavo Betancourt has set her sights on Veracruz, the state where she has met this week and visited its beautiful cities to be closer to its people than ever. In her Instagram stories you can see how hard this woman has worked in the last month.