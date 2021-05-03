Choking video: late referee reaction knocks MMA fighter unconscious

The episode occurred in Saint Petersburg (Russia), when in an event of Series 31 mixed martial arts, the Russian Oleg Manzhuev faced the Uzbek Sherzod Ismoilov in a match that lasted barely 35 seconds.

Manzhuev immediately immobilized his opponent with an “Anaconda” brace within seconds of the first round, but the referee seemed not to notice that Ismoilov’s limbs seemed to relax, in an obvious sign that he was in no condition to continue and reacted late to stop the fight.

When, finally, the fight was stopped, the defeated fighter remained lying on the floor of the cage, while the referee checked his condition. It was a hard moment, the air was cut with a knife.

Social networks exploded with an old controversy, the slowness of the arbitration in these cases, when it is imperative that they be attentive, to preserve the health of the fighters. On this occasion, there was nothing to regret but a scare.