Times of pandemic, moments of disruption that leads to Schumpeterian creative destruction, a return to growth, income, employment and a better quality of life. This would be the ideal script, which we all dream of. It will be possible? Nobody knows. The questions have changed and we still don’t have the new answers. When will we have? Nobody knows. What is the new level of oil prices and how is the energy transition? Nobody knows. When will we have the vaccine for covid-19? Nobody knows. When will the economy reopen in Brazil? Nobody knows. We, economists, political scientists, journalists and the whole of society, are trying to find new answers, like scientists who work day and night trying to find the vaccine that fights covid-19. Whoever thinks, at this moment, that he has the answers or solutions, is either looking in the rearview mirror or is an opportunist selling illusions. In these dark times and with the economy decimated, the main virtue is modesty.

The fact that we have no answers should not prevent us from thinking where we went wrong and looking for ways out of the moment we are living in. The whole world will have to rethink itself. The challenge is to know the extent of the change. It is no longer time for us to cling to dogmas and beliefs. Covid-19 is unprecedented in humanity, due to its surprise, its violence and its universal character. It reached 170 countries and more than half the world’s population. We need to build models with competent and efficient states that rescue social debts, such as public health, and that provide adequate and quality infrastructure for cities that are increasingly denser.

These challenges are present in Brazil. To start the confrontation, it is necessary to fight an evil that has afflicted the country for decades: the extremes. The us against them. We have to stop being the country of the fans between, for example, state gigantism and neoliberalism, lockdown or full opening, and understand that public money cannot be thrown from the helicopter all the time. This will only hinder the return of growth for the world’s smallest, deepen the crisis and increase informal jobs.

The crisis will demand a great flexibility of the work, with the objective of recovering from today until the end of 2020 the hours lost during the quarantine. The choice is not life or economy, but life and economy. The recovery of the economy requires the adoption of strategic and reformist measures. The government and Congress need to be reformist, proposing changes to the law and regulations. We have to take advantage of the crisis to carry out tax and administrative reforms, approve the legal framework for sanitation, the end of the oil sharing regime, modernization of the electricity sector, a new natural gas law. All of this shows that there is no conflict between a smart public and private investment program. We have a historic opportunity to settle a social debt by reducing the infrastructure gap in Brazil. For this, we must create a friendly environment for investments in sanitation, logistics infrastructure, construction of low-income housing, gas and energy infrastructure, among others.

It is a unique moment, due to the low cost of capital and the need to generate income and jobs. We also have a high degree of idleness in supply chains in sectors such as steel, equipment and lower energy costs (gas, oil and electricity).

It is not a question of resurrecting the world of yesterday, but of inventing a Brazilian model through a great debate of the whole society. A model that ensures a balance between development, solidarity, private investments and the role of the State, reducing transaction costs, the number of informal workers and improving environmental conditions.

The time is one of choices and opportunities generated by the moment of disruption that will lead to creative destruction. In Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland, Alice, at a certain crossroads of destiny, asks the wise Cheshire cat: What is the best way? He replies: It depends on where you want to go. Choice.

* HE IS DIRECTOR OF THE BRAZILIAN CENTER FOR INFRASTRUCTURE (CBIE)

See too:

Coronavirus: nursing home in the Netherlands gathers residents with family members in glass cabins

.