‘Chofis’ López debuted with defeat and flying kick to the rival [VIDEO]

Javier ‘Chofis’ López’ made his MLS debut this Friday with a loss. Although he started with his team, San José Earthquakes, he could not contribute his goalscoring quota and on the contrary, his lack of lucidity led him to despair to the point of delivering a terrible flying kick to an opponent.

The controversial action arrived at minute 49, where The Mexican completely ignored the ball and kicked José Rodríguez who faced him with a terrible fight.

Rodríguez, who was one of the scorers for the Houston Dynamo, He faced the Mexican and between the friction and the words they ended up going to the hands. Faced with such a situation, the sets of both teams had to intervene to separate the players.

The aggressive play led to a yellow card and later, at minute 59, he was replaced by Andrés Ríos.