“Chocolatito” Ramírez, prospect from Puebla, Mexico ready for professional debut

“Chocolatito” Ramírez, expressed his desire to already drop blows in his debut.

Hungry and with great enthusiasm, this is how the Poblano Daniel “Chocolatito” Ramírez will get into the ring for his debut as a paid boxer, on the 17th of this month at the Corona Multiple Use Room, in Los Reyes Acaquilpan, State of Mexico . His rival will be Emmanuel Salgado at minimum weight.

The young boxer who is trained under the tutelage of Andrés “Pelón” Benítez and the experienced Rubén Lira, in the latter’s gym in the El Retoño neighborhood in Iztapalapa, made a record of 42 wins as an amateur boxer, six trips with four draws .

He defines himself as a boxer with good technique; his coach “Pelón” Benítez also affirms it.

“I started in the box at the age of fifteen. My uncle is Saúl Camilo (former professional boxer) and in him I was motivated to be a boxer. I consider myself as a boxer who likes to counterattack, to manage the distance; the fight depends, ”commented“ Chocolatito ”Ramírez, who expressed his admiration for Manny Pacquiao.

“I also started in the box because life is hard and boxing can give us the opportunity to be world champions and thus help my family,” Daniel said.

“Pelón” Benítez and Rubén Lira want to lead “Chocolatito” Ramírez on the road to victory.

Among the achievements that Ramírez can boast in his career as an amateur boxer, was having obtained a second place in the Carlos Zárate tournament; medals in tournaments in the State of Guerrero, Querétaro, and Tuxtepec, Oaxaca.

His coach Andrés Benítez, commented that his student is one of the prospects he has in his “Pelón Benítez” gym, located in San Rafael Tlanalapan, in San Martín Texmelucan, Puebla.