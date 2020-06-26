You should not worry if you ran out of butter and you lack flour, this recipe promises to give you everything you expect from a cake without this pair of ingredients of traditional use when making a cake.

This cake is a true ode to chocolate, with an incredible flavor and without any regrets because it contains neither butter nor flour, it is a sweet treat for the palate of any addict to this master ingredient.

A delicious slice of chocolate cake is the ideal companion regardless of the weather or time.

What do you need?

250 grams of milk chocolate to melt 4 medium or large eggs

How do you do it?

Step 1: Melt the chocolate in a bain-marie or in the microwave, while separating the yolks from the whites and putting the latter on . of snow. Beat the yolks and slowly stir the melted chocolate.

Step 2: Incorporate the whites into the chocolate with wide enveloping movements to prevent the mixture from lowering. Place the preparation in a previously floured and buttered mold or with waxed paper and cook (in a preheated oven) for 25 minutes at 180 ° C.

Step 3: Test that the tip of the knife or toothpick comes out clean from the cake and, if so, remove and let it cool.

This cake is the simplest solution to prepare a sweet and chocolate snack for the smallest of the house, who always want a piece of cake to alleviate hunger and fill with energy.