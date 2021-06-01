Chocolate frogs, the new species found in New Guinea

Most people associate the color green with frogs. In fact, many people think of Australia’s green tree frogs (Litoria caerulea) when they make the effort to think of this amphibian. However, now they have found a type of tree frog that has a brown color very similar to chocolate; as published in the Australian Journal of Zoology. Although this discovery is only part of the research, as the study focuses on a larger study of Litoria tree frogs throughout Australia and New Guinea.

Remember in the first Harry Potter movie when a chocolate frog jumped out of the train window into Hogwarts? As well, the new found frogs look a lot alike to those who appear in the film by Chris Columbus. In addition, they have a peculiarity that makes them special.

And, as we said, green tree frogs usually live in Australia. But these new frogs have been discovered in Papua New Guinea: “The surprising thing about this discovery is that the well-known and common Australian green tree frog has an unknown relative and that it lives in the lowland rainforests of New Guinea,” he explains in Science Alert Paul oliver, study researcher and phylogeneticist at Griffith University and the Queensland Museum. “That is why we have named the new frog Litoria mira, because the word ‘mira’ means surprised or strange in Latin.”

The research of this team sought to know the geographic distribution and genetic variety of frogs in Australia and New Guinea; making special emphasis on L. caeruelea since it is not very clear that it is within the genus Litoria. And it is that in 2016 it was pointed out that perhaps it was more correct to talk about Rainodea. However, genetically there was still no analysis on this.

Regarding the geographical distribution, it is not surprising, in fact, that the Litoria caerulea has appeared in this area of ​​New Guinea. This is because for a long time there was a piece of Earth that united northern Australia and the island; In addition, there are barely 150 kilometers between the two coasts, which means that the frogs did not have it very difficult to go to the other side.

The green tree frog lives in two different climates: the Australian savanna and the New Guinea rainforest.

Therefore, they have discovered that tree frogs they live in two different climates. In northern Australia it is found mainly in the bed sheet while in New Guinea it is found mainly in the rain forest. However, researchers have seen that the green color appears in New Guinea in a place very similar to that of the savannah, while the Litoria mira is the one found in the tropical forest.

“Our study is the first to present phylogenetic and phylogeographic data for a nominal frog taxon found in these two regions,” the team wrote in their new paper. ‘And it provides evidence for both established and new biogeographic hypotheses and, as we will argue, the recognition of a species not previously described ».

Differences

The Litoria mira frog differs from the caerulea due to several characteristics. The first is, of course, color. The L. mira is brown uniform, almost like chocolate; while the one that we believe to be its cousin is green. It also has a ‘small stain of violet skin on the postero-ventral edge of the eye; and ventral surfaces of the extremities, torso, and throat with moderate to extensive regions densely dotted with dark to medium brown. ‘ In addition, L. mira is also larger.

It may surprise us, but L. Mira is not the only frog that is not green. In fact, the Pelodryadidae family, which contains both Litoria and Ranoidea, has 215 species and not all are green. Although none quite so similar to Harry Potter’s chocolate frogs.

