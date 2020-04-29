Health Minister Nelson Teich on Wednesday downplayed the application of the drug chloroquine in the treatment of Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, saying that tests pointed to high mortality from the drug that was widely advocated by President Jair Bolsonaro.

“Chloroquine today is still an uncertainty. You had those initial studies that suggested benefits, but there are studies today that say otherwise,” said Teich in response to a question from a congressman during a Senate videoconference hearing.

“I have a person, who is the president of Novartis, who is the producer of chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine, back in China. They had an order to work 24/7 on the production of hydroxychloroquine, but that was stopped abruptly. Talking to him , the preliminary data from China, is that it had a high mortality, the dose is a little higher, and certainly the medicine will not be a watershed in relation to the disease “.

Chloroquine was one of the reasons for the clash between Bolsonaro and former Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta, whose resignation paved the way for Teich to take office this month.

While Bolsonaro publicly defended the use of the drug – repeating the posture of U.S. President Donald Trump – Mandetta has always advocated a more cautious approach, citing side effects and the lack of proven effectiveness of the drug.

Last week, the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) authorized the use of hydroxychloroquine in patients with Covid-19, including the onset of symptoms – as advocated by Bolsonaro – after meeting with the president and Teich at the Planalto Palace.

