President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday (19) that the interim Minister of Health, General Eduardo Pazuello, will sign on Wednesday (20) a new protocol to expand the recommendation for the use of chloroquine by Covid-19 patients, despite lack of scientific proof of the drug’s efficacy.

Bolsonaro said he had a “box” of the medicine kept in case his 93-year-old mother needed it, and mentioned that the President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced the day before to use the medication preventively against the new coronavirus.

The new protocol from the Ministry of Health will expand the recommendation to use chloroquine for patients in the initial phase of Covid-19, while the current protocol says that the drug should be used only in severe cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The president also said, in an internet interview to Blog do Magno, that he intends to leave Pazuello in charge of the portfolio for the time being, after Nelson Teich resigned last week amid differences with Bolsonaro regarding the chloroquine protocol.

Earlier this Tuesday, the director of the Department of Communicable Diseases of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Marcos Espinal, reiterated that there is no scientific evidence so far to recommend the use of chloroquine against Covid-19, and He said the agency’s recommendation is that the drug not be used to treat respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

