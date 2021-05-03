Chlorine shortage: many people in the United States have installed swimming pools in their homes

Throughout the pandemic, there have been many shortages in different products, and now it’s time for chlorine.

Experts said that this shortage is not really a big surprise, since during the pandemic there has been a large increase in the number of people installing swimming pools in their backyards.

And, since they were all quarantined at home, they had to find ways to have a fun time without going out.

In addition to the high demand for chlorine for these types of uses, to make matters worse, a major fire broke out last August at a chemical plant in Louisiana, destroying about 80% of the country’s chlorine supply, as reported in the Tampa Bay Fox news portal 13.

With the arrival of the heat, experts fear that the shortage will worsen. Many retailers are finding it necessary to buy chlorine from foreign suppliers just to meet demand. Additionally, many stores have also begun to limit the amount of bleach that customers can purchase at one time.

As it was expected, With a lower supply of chlorine and higher demand, prices have skyrocketed. While prices can vary, experts say they have seen the cost rise from $ 50 to almost double the original price of a bucket of bleach.

Pool experts said a bucket of chlorine could now cost about $ 200 more than last year.

Fortunately, there are other options for keeping the pool clean and experts recommend that the pool owner take advantage of these alternatives. One solution would be to buy a phosphate scavenger. They have always been an option, but more expensive.

However, with rising chlorine prices, experts believe this could be a more viable option for consumers, as less will need to be used.

As you can see, if you are one of the people who uses large amounts of chlorine, either for your pool or for cleaning, take into account that its price could remain high for an indeterminate period of time, so it might be better if you take precautions. or look for other alternatives.

–You may also be interested in: 2 million people sign petition for the government to grant monthly stimulus checks of $ 2,000