Chloé Zhao’s first Marvel movie trailer

‘Eternals‘has a first trailer where we finally see the new superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM), led by the director Chloé zhao. Everything you need to know about ‘Eternals’.

Sounds ‘The End of the World’ by Skeeter davis and start the first trailer for ‘Eternals’, which makes it clear that this will not be a regular movie for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM). Directs the Oscar-winning Chloé zhao (‘Nomadland’) and stars in a group of big stars (Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Ma Dong-seok, Barry Keoghan, Kit Harington and more) that finally come into action.

In this preview, we see how they reach native populations and help them develop their societies. “We’ve helped them progress and we’ve seen them accomplish wonders. Over the years we’ve never interfered … until now.”says the voice of Chan’s character, who will act as the main protagonist in a very choral film. As the trailer looms, where the real locations and the elegance of the costumes already stand out, it seems that these Eternals will have to bring out their weapons for a war that is coming:

According to the official synopsis, ‘Eternals’ follows “ancient aliens who have been living in secret on Earth for thousands of years” and who we will see continuing the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ when “an unexpected tragedy forces them to come out of the shadows to meet again and face the oldest enemy of Humanity: the Deviants”. The characters, created in the comics by Jack kirby in order to Marvel In 1976, they will thus make their debut on the big screen, with a film that has raised many expectations. Will you be able to overcome them?

‘Eternals’ opens on November 5.

