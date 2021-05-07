Chloé Zhao becomes the second director to be awarded an Oscar – El Sol de México

Chloe Zhao, the Beijing-born filmmaker whose independent films chronicle life in the heart of America, became the second woman to win an Oscar for best director.

The 39-year-old filmmaker wowed Academy voters with her third film “Nomadland,” a fictional drama that borders on documentary about the invisible community of older Americans who live in RVs and call the road home.

Following Kathryn Bigelow’s 2010 Directing Award for “The Hurt Locker,” Zhao is the second female winner in the 93-year history of the Oscars.

“This is for anyone who has the faith and courage to hold on to the goodness within. And hold on to the goodness of others,” he declared upon receiving the award for best direction.

Born Zhao Ting and the daughter of a wealthy executive in a Chinese steel company, the director left the country as a teenager to attend a British boarding school, finishing her training in Los Angeles and New York.

But Zhao soon fell in love with the vast and wild rural settings of his adopted homeland, the United States: “Nomadland” is just his latest tribute to the spectacular landscapes of sparsely populated, “passing” states like South Dakota and Nebraska.

Zhao came across images of the Lakota Indian nation by chance while in film school in New York.

And feeling disconnected abroad in her early twenties, she decided she couldn’t do a better story about the Big Apple than “the ones that have already been told,” and decided to “go west.”

Her first film “Songs My Brothers Taught Me,” about a teenage girl who dreams of a life beyond the Pine Ridge reservation, forced her to spend months immersed in the remote Native American region of the Midwest.

The film won awards at festivals, but Zhao’s breakthrough came two years later with “The Rider,” another close to the Western genre shot in Pine Ridge and Badlands National Park.

The world of the “periphery”

In both films, Zhao cast people outside of acting to play semi-fictional versions of themselves, a process that she says started out of necessity as an unknown director but which helped her “build the world she was entering.”

“The Rider” was conceived after Zhao met a cowboy who, despite a serious injury, refused to leave the rodeo. It’s about Brady Jandreau, who plays Brady Blackburn.

“I often need your help … I often go to the fringes of society and don’t know those places well enough,” Zhao said recently.

In “Nomadland,” based on Jessica Bruder’s nonfiction book about Americans living in old trucks after being kicked out of the system by the Great Recession, many characters also played themselves.

But Zhao also directed his first superstar: Best Actress nominee Frances McDormand.

That experience may have come in handy for his next movie, a mega-budget blockbuster set within the Marvel superhero movie series.

“The jump from ‘The Rider’ budget to ‘Nomadland’ feels like the jump from ‘Nomadland’ to ‘Eternals,'” Zhao said in reference to the film starring Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, which will be released later. of this year.

“Teen angst”

Key to the success of “Eternals” will be its performance in China, Zhao’s ancestral homeland, where “Avengers: Endgame,” the previous title in the Marvel series, grossed an impressive $ 630 million.

But Zhao’s reputation in China is complicated, as after state media initially called her “the pride of China,” the nationalists refloated old interviews in which she seemed to criticize and distance herself from the country.

Zhao has not addressed the controversy directly, but recently said it would be “a few more years” before he dared to address his childhood roots on screen.

“I feel like I would have to think about teenage angst and all that and go home,” he said. “It will take me a few more years. I think I need to mature more, not to be afraid to look at myself.”

For now, she lives in the rural and somewhat hippie part of Ojai, California, with her husband, a British cinematographer, and two dogs.

And in another sign that he may be definitely leaving his independent roots behind, Zhao’s next project after “Eternals” will be a futuristic sci-fi western version of “Dracula.”