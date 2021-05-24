Chloé Zhao and Salma Hayek talk about the movie

‘The Eternals’ will arrive November 5 to theaters

The film director Chloé zhao, the Oscar winner for ‘Nomadland’, was well aware when she chose the Mexican Salma Hayek, 54, to play Ajak in the upcoming Marvel movie ‘The Eternals’. And it is not common to see women over 50 in an MCU tape.

“Age discrimination in Hollywood is a very worrying issue that we must face as artists. Aging is a beautiful part of life that must be celebrated. It is truly an honor for us to have Salma at the helm of the ‘Los Eternos’ family. I can’t take all the credits. When (executive producer) Nate Moore first showed me the treatment, which he worked on with screenwriters Kaz Firpo and Ryan Firpo, I was impressed by the age diversity of the characters they brought together, and it was A big part of what he achieved I’m very excited about ‘Los Eternos’ “.

While audiences have only seen a brief glimpse of Hayek in character, she says seeing herself for the first time dressed was an emotional experience. “I’m claustrophobic. I was terrified of the suit. I was terrified. Because if I can’t move and it’s a little thick … I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m not going to be able to breathe. It’s going to drive me crazy,” she claimed. “And I went to put it on and I was deeply moved. It was a very strange experience because I wasn’t expecting it. I forgot how it would fit. Am I going to have a claustrophobic attack? All I could see was, ‘My God, here There’s a Mexican woman in this outfit and this is really happening. And yes, we became superheroes. ‘ The director added “I think we all marveled. She looked so strong and beautiful.”

Marvel studios

Zhao has been praised for her inclusive cast of the film, which includes Angelina Jolie, Gemma chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Harish Patel, Barry keoghan, Mia dong-seok, Richard Madden Y Kit harington. “I think a lot of people will feel reflected and that’s important and that’s what matters,” says Hayek.

She further commented: “She is not diverse for the sake of being diverse. It is the way she chose each of us that really creates a family for the Eternals’ purpose. For the purposes of the film, it is not forced.” .

To see Zhao’s work for Marvel we will have to wait until November 5.

