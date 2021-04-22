Chloe Coleman joins the Dungeons & Dragons movie

Although the film focused on Dungeons & Dragons / Dragons and Dungeons has received a delay of almost a year in its premiere, we continue to know names that are added to the cast of the adaptation. This time we go to the young Chloe coleman Well, the actress has joined the film as we can read in the Deadline medium.

As with the rest of the cast name, Coleman will play a role still unknown in the fantastic adventure. Other cast members include Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Regé-Jean Page from Bridgerton. Complete the cast Hugh Grant as the antagonist of the film.

Coleman was recently seen in the movie “Spy Game,” and prior to that she was featured in the Disney + original movie “DeSastre & Total. Detective Agency # 1, “as well as seasons 1 and 2 of the HBO series” Big Little Lies. ” She was also cast to play the younger version of Deborah Fields / Debrii in the pilot for the canceled Marvel series “New Warriors.” Coleman will next appear in the action thriller “Gunpowder Milkshake,” as well as playing a supporting character in James Cameron’s “Avatar 2.”

Paramount’s “Dungeons & Dragons” will be the second live-action film based on the tabletop role-playing game of the same name that was first released in 1974. The previous film, New Line Cinema’s “Dungeons & Dragons,” was released. premiered in 2000, starring Thora Birch, Marlon Wayans and Jeremy Irons. Despite being a commercial and critical failure, the film ended up having a couple of sequels: the made-for-television “Wrath of the Dragon God” and the direct-to-DVD “The Book of Vile Darkness”, released in 2005 and 2011 , respectively.

In 2015, Warner Bros. acquired the rights to make a Dungeons and Dragons movie, with Rob Letterman as director and Ansel Elgort as the lead. However, the studio’s plans fell apart, paving the way for Paramount to take over the rights after signing a deal with Hasbro in November 2017. A few months later, Chris McKay entered directing talks with David Leslie Johnson. -McGoldrick writing the script. Finally, the directors of “Game Night”, Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, they joined in July 2019 and wrote a new script.

When interviewed in May 2020, Goldstein and Daley described their Dungeons and Dragons movie as funny, but not comedy. “We want it to be fun. It’s not just a comedy, but it’s an action-fantasy movie with lots of comedic elements and characters that we hope people get into and enjoy watching their adventures, ”Goldstein explained.

Written and directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, that Dungeons and Dragons movie has a theatrical release set for March 3, 2023.

