In an interview with ., Chiwetel Ejiofor confirmed that being one of the main villains in the 2016 film sequel, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘. The actor will repeat his role as Barn Mordo in this film, which, after several delays, will finally hit theaters on March 25, 2022.

« We hope to start very soon, is what I can tell you, » said Ejiofor. « So, you know, ASAP. We are all very excited to get going and start doing it. I can’t wait. »

The last time we saw Mordo was during the post-credit scene of ‘Doctor Strange’, on his visit to Jonathan Pangborn (Benjamin Bratt). Pangborn had been using his magic energy to cure his paralysis and lead a normal life, but Mordo steals his energy and leaves him paraplegic once again claiming that the problem in the world is that there are too many wizards. This established a future villain who has not reappeared in the UCM since then, unlike other characters such as Strange, Wong or The Elder.

Michael Waldron, showrunner for the ‘Loki’ television series being prepared by Disney +, has been hired to rewrite the script for the film which, if the negotiations bear fruit, could be directed by Sam Raimi. Filming was expected to begin in May, but due to the pandemic it has been delayed until conditions allow.