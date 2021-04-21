Chivirika: The song that is breaking her!

This song that has really been a hit, “Chivirika”, the song that is fashionable on tiktok, Facebook, Instagram, pfff, where it is not fashionable, you will hear it real everywhere, and its cyclical stories , with infinite loop they will not disappear for a long time.

A song by El Villanord & Yailin La Mas Viral, definitely an international hit, this song was released on March 11 and to this day it has almost 14 million views on YouTube.

The song begins with an elderly woman wondering, how is it that men now like “chivirika” women? Do you have any opinion about it? Chivirika or not, women are always something invaluable, in general any human being, but in this song they make women pose as that sensual figure that many of us sometimes do not take out of grief, or insecurity, and something that you have to to know is that this is nothing more than fear, fear of being yourself, fear of what they will say, fear of how I should behave for something to happen, or the classic phrase, “how should I behave for a man to take me keep in mind ”… none of this is true, you must understand that whoever loves you will do it the way you are, go to parties or not, drink or not, whatever your habits, and if something is bad for you, don’t change Never think about changing it just for one person, you should actually change it for yourself, for your physical and mental well-being.

That said, this song is a bomb of emotions, it is really impossible not to visualize yourself in a club being the alpha woman of the whole place when listening to this piece. You like? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uRFE0SPNwAI